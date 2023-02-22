St. Louis CITY SC holds Media Day

ST. LOUIS — Three years, six months and five days. The time between St. Louis being announced as the Major League Soccer's (MLS) new expansion team and Saturday's inaugural kickoff.
"It's great, we are finally there," Lutz Pfannenstiel, the sporting director said. "It was a long, long journey."
The staff built a gritty intense team that's excited and relieved to finally be playing a meaningful game this weekend in Austin, Texas, Pfannenstiel said.
"We built a philosophy and DNA for the club which is very midwestern," Pfannenstiel said. "Which fits to the people in the stadium. That was the most important thing, to create something genetic, something real."
St. Louis players created the style of play we see on pitches across the country, Bill McDermott, who is nicknamed "Mr. Soccer", said.
"St. Louis adapted the world's game many years ago and brought it to our country," McDermott said. "We are familiar with this. This isn't an expansion team, this is a homecoming."
Rhyan: “Back in the day could you take on these guys?
McDermott: What! I wouldn't be on the travel team.
St. Louis CITY SC plays Austin FC on Saturday.
The home opener against Charlotte FC is on March 4.
