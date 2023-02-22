St. Louis CITY SC holds Media Day

"We built a philosophy and DNA for the club which is very midwestern," Pfannenstiel said. "Which fits to the people in the stadium. That was the most important thing, to create something genetic, something real."



St. Louis players created the style of play we see on pitches across the country, Bill McDermott, who is nicknamed "Mr. Soccer", said.



"St. Louis adapted the world's game many years ago and brought it to our country," McDermott said. "We are familiar with this. This isn't an expansion team, this is a homecoming."



Rhyan: “Back in the day could you take on these guys?