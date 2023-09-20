St. Louis CITY SC fans build excitement and hope around possible trip to the playoffs

The game Wednesday night was not what they expected and ended in a scoreless draw.

ST. LOUIS — While St. Louis City Soccer Club fans didn’t get the win they were hoping for against LAFC they still had a lot to celebrate.

“I'm really excited. I've been a huge soccer fan my whole life. Been waiting for St. Louis to have a team. So the chance to be in the playoffs tonight is really exciting,” CITY SC fan Gabriela Fonseca said.

Fans have been truly amazed by the great inaugural season.

“I 100% was blown away by how great we're doing. I wish I would have put money on the team at the beginning of the year, but yeah, it's the experience and as a season ticket holder, it's blown me away,” CITY SC Fan Scott Way said.

With the big turnout, they also gave back to the community with a food drive with Schnucks to support Operation Food Search, which in return supports so many St. Louisans.

“There's so much need in the St. Louis area in terms of food insecurity. So Operation Food Search provides food to food pantries all over the metro area to really help with that need,” Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley said.

Groups also celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with music and dance ahead of the match.

“It's one more thing to pull us together. And that is the beauty of soccer. There are many minds, so many countries, many cultures for one nation for soccer and to have fun,” CITY SC Fan Marcela Spraul said.

Fonseca says soccer is special to her family and made the long trip from New York for the big game on Wednesday.

“It's huge. I know as a soccer fan myself, I was worried about turnout to the games and the support behind the team. So it's been really incredible to see the support and also the success in combination,” Fonseca said.