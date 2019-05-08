ST. LOUIS — Have you ever heard of Futsal?

It's a faster, more intense indoor version of soccer (or futbol), that uses a smaller ball.

Futsal is growing in popularity around the world, and has been played in some countries for decades, and is often the starting point for a lot of famous soccer players.

In St. Louis, the interest is still just budding. St. Louis Futsal is the only Futsal-specific club in the area.

Watch: St. Louis club making waves in world of Futsal

St. Louis Futsal is comprised of two clubs of athletes under twelve.

St. Louis Ambush indoor soccer team goalie Paulo Nascimento is their head coach, and says the club has become like a family.

"That's i think the best part. Seeing the guys improve and improve, and have some fun," Nascimento

This family does a lot of winning, too.

The club just got back from the world championships in Orlando, where the 08/09 boys took third place while playing up a division, and the 11/12 boys took first place in theirs.

Cruz Gonzalez of the 11/12 team put the feeling of winning a championship in pretty simple terms.

"Pure happiness," Gonzalez said. "Getting third in the world is really amazing."