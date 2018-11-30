ST. LOUIS – A long time coming, over four years to be exact – but they did it. The St. Louis College of Pharmacy men’s basketball team ended their 106-game losing streak Thursday night.

The team defeated Lindenwood University Belleville, 77-66.

5 On Your Side’s Frank Cusumano was there when the team won and stormed the court. ‘These are some happy freaking pharmacists!’

The College of Pharmacy has ended their 106 game losing streak!!! Story @ksdknews at 10!!!These are some happy freaking Pharmacists! They stormed the court! — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) November 30, 2018

The Eutectics were all smiles after the win.

The last time the team won was on Nov. 1, 2014.

Their next game is Saturday, Dec. 1 at RV Harris-Stowe State University at 3 p.m.

