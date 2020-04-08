St. Louis County councilman requests data linking COVID-19 cases to youth sports

County executive Sam Page has pointed to an increase in cases among children as one reason for restricting youth sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County youth sports remain operating under Phase 1 of the county’s return-to-play plan, which limits practices to training in groups of 10 people, and prohibits any game competition.

Youth sports in St. Louis County were previously operating under Phase 2, until the county decided to take one step backwards.

On Monday, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder made an official Sunshine Request for COVID-19 data that was used by the St. Louis County Department of Health to make the decision for youth sports to return to Phase 1 of the county’s return-to-play plan in July.

Harder said he made the decision to file the request after attempting to communicate with the department for more than three weeks.

“All I got was a run-around from the health department, and I got some very vague data,” Harder said. “So, what I challenged them to do, is that, if you’re going to shut down a segment, a large segment of our economy, and a large segment of our sports industry, you need to have specific data.”

Harder is asking for proof of COVID-19 contact-tracing in youth sports, information on which healthcare providers are contributing to county decisions, and e-mail communication between St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office and the Department of Health, concerning the decision to restrict youth sports and activities.

“I’ve had a lot of families e-mail me, talk to me, call me during this whole thing,” Harder said. “Wanting to know why their kids can’t play, and who made these decisions. The questions I’m asking of the health department.”

County executive Sam Page has pointed to an increase in cases among children as one reason for restricting youth sports.

Page has referred to his St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Task Force that he said consists of health experts and multiple pediatricians.

When asked Monday if he would consider lifting any youth sports restrictions, Page said the county stands by its current decision.

“All the other activities, including meetings and crowds, and fans, continue to be considered high-risk for the spread of COVID based on the opinions of our public health experts.”

Harder said he expects to hear back from the county within 72 hours. He added that when, or if, he receives any COVID-19 data, he will then meet with other local health officials and leaders from the St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition to discuss the best steps moving forward.