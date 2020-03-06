St. Louis County releases new guidelines to reopen gyms and resume youth sports

“In each one of our clubs we will have a whiteboard that has the number of members that are allowed in that particular gym”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Earlier this week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced all businesses can reopen this month under new guidelines, which includes the reopening of gyms and fitness centers.

Outdoor fitness training was allowed to resume Monday with some restrictions, but indoor facilities will need to wait two more weeks.

Many gyms will be able to open their doors under newly established protocols, effective June 15.

Club Fitness CEO Eric Schreimann said he worked on a committee with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to determine the best way to reopen locations safely.

“Every other, or every third piece of equipment will be shut down,” Schreimann said. “We’ve spaced out our fitness equipment, our circuit equipment and free-weight equipment to ensure that there’s sufficient social-distancing.”

One of the other major changes is that all gyms, facilities and fitness classes must limit the capacity to 25%. That number will be determined based on the amount of people allowed in each individual building at full capacity.

“In each one of our clubs we will have a whiteboard that has the number of members that are allowed in that particular gym,” Schreimann said. “And we keep track.”

If a location reaches the limited capacity maximum, then members will be asked to wait outside until someone leaves the gym.

Schreimann said Club Fitness staff members have been monitoring the five St. Charles County locations that opened in May to determine how to best reopen the 11 St. Louis County and city locations later this month.

All employees and members must be screened and have their temperature taken before entering the facility.

“We have associates at the entrance asking the members certain questions to ensure that they’re not showing any symptoms of COVID,” Schreimann said. “That they haven’t been around anyone that’s tested positive for COVID.”

St. Louis County announced that youth sports also will be able to resume on June 15, under similar guidelines. Screening of all athletes, coaches and officials also will need to take place before beginning an activity.

High-contact youth sports will be able to resume, but with practices and training only.

A maximum of 34 people will be allowed to train together at once, but must be socially-distanced. Groups of 10 people can be in the same proximity.

For more information on the reopening of gyms and training facilities in St. Louis County, visit here.

For more information on updated youth sports guidelines in St. Louis County, visit here.