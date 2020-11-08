St. Louis County adjusts youth sports guidelines

“It makes it easier for youth to scrimmage. And groups of 20 instead of groups of 10"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning this week, some youth sports teams will be able to return to the field following changes in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County required youth sports teams to revert back to Phase 1 guidelines in July, which limited practices to groups of 10 people.

But as of this week, teams will be able to take a small step forward, although St. Louis County executive Sam Page said it is not considered Phase 2.

“It divides high-frequency contact sports from low-frequency contact sports,” Page said. “It makes it easier for youth to scrimmage. And groups of 20 instead of groups of 10.”

The changes also allow multiple groups to practice on fields near each other at once, if there’s a 20-foot barrier. But games, fans, and team meetings are still prohibited.

Ellisville Athletic Association president Ben Ruck said the changes are helpful for sports who can now hold full-team practices.

“Baseball or softball normally ranges from 10 to 14 players,” Ruck said. “Normally there’s two to three coaches. With the current guidelines, you’re allowed to put 20 players and two coaches. So, it’s returning to a little bit of normalcy.”

But the changes don’t help teams with larger rosters, or those who are looking to compete.

Ruck said as a result, the Ellisville Athletic Association will now hold its high school fall league at Pacific High School in Franklin County, where games are permitted.

“We’re gonna do a weekly check with all of our team,” Ruck said. “We’re taking some measures to assure that we provide the best atmosphere, if you will, given the current state of where we’re at.”

Ruck said the association will be conducting weekly team meetings with coaches to monitor any COVID-19 cases that could arise. Coaches have been instructed to follow protocols with temperature-taking, and questionnaires each day.

St. Louis Naturals owner Lance Schuermann said teams within their organization will begin practicing back in St. Louis County, but will also be traveling to other areas to play in games and tournaments.