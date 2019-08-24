OTTAWA, ON — Saint Louis FC lost 2-1 on the road against Ottawa Fury FC on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Ottawa was able to get on the board quickly as captain Carl Haworth placed his free kick from 25 yards out into the top right corner in the 10th minute.

Ottawa then takes a 2-0 lead after Hadji Barry finishes one in the 34th minute.

Finally, in the 71st minute from the penalty spot, Sam Fink stepped up and put the team on the board to make it a 2-1 game.

However, the comeback effort would come up short as an eighth consecutive loss on the road sees Saint Louis FC fall to 6-9-8 with 26 points while Ottawa Fury FC improves to 10-4-9 with 39 points in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.

“The first half was the story of our last three months. We are well into the game and then make two individual errors and the opposition punishes us,” said STLFC Head Coach Anthony Pulis. “The performance second half with 10 men was outstanding. The commitment, bravery and work ethic was immense from every single one of them.”

Their next match will be Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Harvard Athletic.

