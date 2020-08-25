Saint Louis Football Club to cease operations at end of season

The last game is scheduled for Oct. 3 at West Community Stadium in Fenton

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Football Club will cease operations after the end of the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday, citing the financial impact of COVID-19.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the club will not continue. However, we are proud of what we have accomplished and the impact we have had on soccer in St. Louis and the community at-large,” said Saint Louis FC President Patrick Barry in a statement. “Our goal was to bring professional soccer back to St. Louis, re-establish St. Louis at the national level and give back to our community. We accomplished all of that and much more.”

Saint Louis FC started play in St. Louis in 2015 after the franchise was awarded in 2014. In the last five seasons, the club compiled a record of 50-60-48, according to a press release.

Currently, the club is competing in its sixth season in the USL Championship. Its last game is scheduled for Oct. 3 at West Community Stadium in Fenton.

“I want to personally thank all of our corporate partners, fans and, of course, the St. Louligans,” said CEO Jim Kavanaugh. “Collectively, we created something special that brought the St. Louis soccer community alive again. The support of our fans was the foundation of every accomplishment in the last six years and we’re very proud of every aspect of how we operated the club. The future of soccer in our city is in a better place because of Saint Louis FC and our passionate supporters. Thank You!”