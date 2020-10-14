St. Louis to host college hockey national championship

St. Louis last hosted the Frozen Four in 2007

ST. LOUIS — The best college hockey teams will come to St. Louis when the Enterprise Center hosts the NCAA Frozen Four in 2025.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome back the NCAA Men's Frozen Four to Enterprise Center," said Enterprise Center and St. Louis Blues President/CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman in a press release Wednesday. "Our work with the city and state to invest in the reimagining of Enterprise Center is once again attracting top championship events."

The University of Vermont will serve as the host NCAA institution for the Frozen Four in St. Louis

"We are thrilled to help bring the Men's Frozen Four back to Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the first time since 2007," said St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman. "Along with our partners, the St. Louis Blues and the University of Vermont, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Heartland of Hockey and creating an unbelievable atmosphere for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, media and officials."

To get to St. Louis, the tournament will involve 16 teams in single-elimination play to determine the national champion.