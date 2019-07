ST. LOUIS – It’s NBA offseason and St. Louis natives Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal have been putting in work.

St. Louis native and NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen shared video clips of 1-one-1 battles between Tatum, Beal and Chris Paul. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media.

Click here if you don't see the video below:

