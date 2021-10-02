Local marathoner continues to battle COVID-19 months after contracting virus

Ashley McFadden is a COVID "long-hauler", still dealing with effects of the virus long after originally contracting it

ST. LOUIS — The impact of COVID-19 on the world is everywhere. More than a year into the pandemic, all of us likely know someone directly impacted by the virus, which has now infected 26 million people and contributed to nearly 450,000 deaths.

For the majority of people who contract COVID-19, symptoms can be minimal, and those infected are usually back on their feet in a matter of a couple of weeks.

But for some, even those in good shape, the impact can linger on.

Ashley McFadden from St. Louis is one of those people. The 37-year-old wife and mother can be described as a COVID "long-hauler".

McFadden is one of the most active people you could meet. She's an accomplished marathoner. Before contracting COVID-19, McFadden typically ran at least 50 miles a week, had completed three full marathons and 10 half marathons and once ran 39.3 miles in the span of two days.

Now, just playing with her kids is a struggle.

"I can't be active with my kids. I can't even walk up and down the stairs without weakness now, let alone go out and be active with them," McFadden said.

McFadden contracted COVID-19 back in October of 2020, and is still dealing with the impact. She's been to the emergency room twice, seen a pulmonologist and neurologist and doctors discovered a spot on her lung.

Her husband contracted COVID the same time as Ashley, but he recovered the same way many others have, leaving Ashley stuck on the sidelines when it comes to simple things like reading to her kids, or even getting her own food.

"I had to hand over the book yesterday, because I could only get through the first page without getting short of breath," McFadden said about reading to her kids. "I used to take care of them, but now they care for me. They bring me my food, they make me hot tea. Now, they're doing the things I used to do for them."

She is back to work on a limited basis, but nothing is back to how it used to be for this active mom. However, she believes better days are on the horizon.

"I know it will come. I tell myself every day I'll get back to 100%."