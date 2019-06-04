ST. LOUIS — While the Cardinals may be the most widely beloved baseball team in St. Louis, the most impressive dynasty in the area is a whole other animal.

For the Wildcats of Westminster Christian Academy, baseball is just as important as a day at Busch Stadium, only home runs aren't always hit on the diamond.

“To get better at the game of baseball but to grow as a young man each day is what we try to do," said Dan Petke, Westminster's head baseball coach.

“Obviously there are some guys who are going to go play at the next level. But a majority of them don’t, so we want to prepare them for being husbands and being good citizens after they leave this place," he said

But aside from the life-lessons, the Wildcats have continued a legacy of success in recent years few other schools can rival.

Within the last decade, the school has four state championships (2011-2014). The school has also sent dozens of players to pro leagues or colleges (65 total).

Petke, who's in his second year at the helm, says the program's success has been built within a culture of giving back, part of which was built during the tenure of hall-of-fame coach Rich Van Gilst.

“We have a lot of guys who have been around who coach. A lot of the older guys, these seniors, are pouring into the freshmen, sophomore guys, kinda teach them the culture that we have here," said Petke.

Two players who are continuing Westminster's impressive legacy of success this season are Jimmy Obertop and Blaise Matheny. Obertop, a catcher, is committed to play for Michigan next year. Matheny, son of former Cardinals Mike Matheny, is committed to play outfield for Missouri State next year.

Obertop is hoping he can help the Wildcats get over the top this spring, capturing the school's first Missouri Class 4 state championship in five years.

“Last year we lost in the quarterfinals. So hopefully we can make another run this year and hopefully win state," he said.

Having hit over .400 each year of his high school career, and as a catcher who, according to his coach, is fantastic at calling games behind the plate, Obertop is easily one of the best high school players in the area.

“I don’t know. I just try to hit the ball hard up the middle every time. And good things happen," said Obertop.

The Wildcats have 14 seniors on their roster this year, more reason for hope they can bring back title number five.

“We try to play every pitch like it’s the most important pitch of the game," said Petke.

Westminster has seven state Final Four appearances and 11 district championships. To date, 65 players have gone on to compete professionally and/or collegiately, including 17 players at the NCAA Division I level, eight players in the professional ranks, and one player (Jacob Turner ’09) in the major leagues. Both Jacob Turner (2008–09) and Jake Matheny ’16 (2015–16) were selected as the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year.