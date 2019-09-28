DeAnna Price has become the first U.S. woman to win the world championship gold medal in hammer throw.

Price, from Moscow Mills, Missouri, threw 77.54 meters for first place, the first U.S. medal of the championships. Her victory was confirmed after silver medalist Joanna Fiodorow of Poland fouled her final throw Saturday night.

Price, a two-time NCAA champion at Southern Illinois who lost large parts of her career to injuries, wept after winning the gold as she posed with the flag. Fiodorow was overjoyed with silver and celebrated with teammates.

Zheng Wang of China was third on 74.76.

The world record holder and Olympic champion, Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland, didn't compete at worlds due to injury.

