All-Star weekend just keeps getting better for the Tkachuk family.

On Wednesday night the NHL announced Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk would be added to the Atlantic Division roster for Saturday's All-Star Game in St. Louis as an injury replacement for Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews

Brady joins his brother Matthew, a forward for the Calgary Flames, as a first time all-star. Both Matthew and Brady are St. Louis natives, and their dad, Keith, played for the Blues for nine seasons and was a two-time NHL all-star.

Matthew told 5 On Your Side on Wednesday that the family was already expecting a large group at the skills competition and game, and that he had bought out a suite for everyone.

Watch: Matthew Tkachuk talks about playing in all-star game in his hometown

RELATED: For hometown kid Tkachuk, all-star weekend is a family experience

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Blues not stepping off the gas before All-Star Break

RELATED: $50,000 guaranteed jackpot for 50/50 raffle at All-Star Game

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

RELATED: It's the best time to be a hockey fan in St. Louis

RELATED: Perron, Oshie named 2020 NHL All-Stars

RELATED: You can register to run in the St. Louis All-Star 5K