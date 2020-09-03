St. Louis native Xavier Sneed finished up his home college career at Kansas State over the weekend, and it got a bit emotional.

The former Hazelwood Central star is a four-year player at Kansas State and has become a fan favorite. For his career, Sneed averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game for the Wildcats.

On Saturday, Sneed finished his home career in style with a career-high 31 points in the Wildcats' win over Iowa State. But it was what happened after the game that really had people talking.

After the game, the Kansas State basketball Twitter account tweeted out this adorable video of a young fan in a Sneed jersey, getting emotional as he ended his last game in Manhattan.

Sneed came over, signed a few items for her and then gave her a hug as she cried.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, with nearly 930,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

