It's no secret how much Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum loves his hometown of St. Louis, and the 2019 Stanley Cup champions.

Whether it's Imo's, the Cardinals or his alma mater of Chaminade, Tatum never misses a chance to shout out his hometown.

His latest homage takes some guts, though.

Tatum has been rocking these awesome custom St. Louis Blues themed Jordan's recently for the Celtics.

The kicks are blue and yellow and say "champs" on the bottom and "STL" on the inside sole.

Tatum also gave the Blues a shout out on his Instagram page after rocking the new shoes for the first time.

Tatum has worn the Blues-themed shoes in the Celtics' last three games, scoring 24, 26 and a career-high 39 points in the contests.

Rocking the Blues kicks in Boston is a pretty bold move, considering the Bruins were the team St. Louis beat to capture the Stanley Cup back in June. Tatum's Celtics even share a building with the Bruins.

But in typical Tatum fashion, he's going to represent St. Louis no matter what.

RELATED: Blues haven't played their best hockey yet but continue to find ways to win

RELATED: Blues score 5, win 5th in row

RELATED: Against the odds, Jake Allen continues to prove his naysayers wrong

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cardinals sign Kim, Perron lighting it up and Drinkwitz takes over

RELATED: Jordan Binnington joins exclusive company with 40 wins in 60 starts or fewer