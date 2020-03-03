COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman Aijha Blackwell has been lighting up scoreboards all over the SEC. Now, she's getting some major recognition.

On Tuesday, Blackwell was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team for the 2019-2020 season.

A St. Louis native, Blackwell averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers during her first year in Columbia. That's good for seventh in the conference in points and eighth in the conference in rebounds.

Blackwell's teammate Hayley Frank was also named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

It was a tough year for the Tigers as a team, as they went 8-21 overall, but they'll look to finish strong in the SEC Tournament later this week.

