MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A St. Louis native is among the latest additions to the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff.

The Grizzlies announced Niele Ivey has been hired as an assistant coach.

Ivey attended Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis.

According to Notre Dame women’s basketball, Ivey is the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA. She coached at her alma mater of Notre Dame for 12 seasons. In 2016, Ivey was 'Assistant Coach of the Year.'

For the last four years, she served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Fighting Irish women’s basketball program. Ivey helped guide Notre Dame a 385-55 (.875) record, including seven NCAA Women’s Final Four berths, six NCAA title game appearances, a 2018 national championship and 13 conference championships.

Ivey also played five seasons in the WNBA before joining Xavier University for two seasons (2005-07) as an administrative assistant on the women’s basketball staff.