CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Lovie Smith became Illinois’ head coach in 2016, he had a clear mission as far as recruiting, get the top talent in St. Louis to Champaign.

It took a while, but Smith’s mission is finally becoming a reality this season as a touted St. Louis freshman class will be suiting up for him. Tuesday’s media day offered the first look at the St. Louis stars in the blue and orange.

The most heralded player being Trinity Catholic Quarterback Isaiah Williams.

Many have been talking about the battle between him and grad transfer Brandon Peters and while it’s not clear on who the starter is, Smith has liked what he’s seen of Williams in training camp.

Watch: Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams talks during first freshman camp

“It’s the things that you don’t know about him, he can pass the football. How bright, how smart he is. Football intellect that he has of knowing how to navigate when you are a hot shot recruit coming in, into an upper classmen room,” Smith said. “Every time I talk with Isaiah it seems like he impresses you in some kind of way. It’s going to be fun watching him grow from day to day.”

Williams had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Bowling Green and Clemson, but decided to come to Illinois. In speaking at media day, it was clear that a part of that decision was because of the growing relationship between him and Smith.

“Coach Lovie, one thing about coach is I look up to him as like a man, somebody that I want to be like, carry myself like he carry himself and that’s been the biggest thing for me. As far as football-wise, we don’t really talk football, but on the other side of things off the field that’s where our relationship comes into place,” Williams said.

Williams isn’t the only one, Shammond Cooper, Moses Okpala and Keith Randolph Jr. are all joining the Fighting Illini. Okpala called it a St. Louis family.

Watch: Freshman linebacker Shammond Cooper talks during first Illini camp

“It means a lot. You know Isiah, you know Shammond, Moses, and like we already have the click, that like, bond. I feel like if you guys are from a certain area you guys are automatically gonna be tight. I’m really tight with those guys,” Randolph Jr. said.

As freshman taking their first snaps in the college football environment having that bond and relationship can be big to their development.

“Like having guys I can go to, that I have known all of my life, just be here with me and be on this journey with me,” Okpala said.

The foursome are examples of the pipeline Smith is beginning to establish between St. Louis and Illinois. It’s a pipeline that’s started way back when with junior tight end Griffin Palmer.

Watch: Illinois freshman Moses Okpala talks during first college football experience

“Yeah I love it (St. Louis players coming to Illinois) when I got here, I was the only one,” Palmer said. “And now, they’ve made a huge impact on all the kids in St. Louis. I think it’s really becoming a destination for St. Louis kids.”

That’s exactly what Lovie Smith is hoping to do, make Illinois a destination for St. Louis talent.

Overall, Smith is excited about the talent he is bringing in and the roster he has. The media and others aren’t expecting much from Illinois, but that’s alright with him.

“When people don’t expect you, when they look at us and say ‘ok we have Illinois’ then when you get in the game it’s a little bit different its not how memos are drawn, this is a good football team that we have to be ready for, that’s who we want to be,” Smith said.

