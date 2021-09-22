Number of St. Louis Rams nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

Remember these guys? The St. Louis Rams have their share of nominees for next year's Hall of Fame class

ST. LOUIS — Although they may not be around anymore, the St. Louis Rams have a number of former players up for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Hall of Fame released its 122-player nominee list for the modern-era ballot on Wednesday. The list will eventually be cut to 25 semifinalists in November, and 15 finalists in January.

Among the notable former Rams nominated are Steven Jackson, Torry Holt, Jake Long, La'Roi Glover and London Fletcher. Former St. Louis football Cardinal receiver Mel Gray is also a nominee.

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil is the coach finalist for 2022 and must receive 80% from the committee at the annual selection meeting to be chosen for induction.

Holt made it to the finalist round last year, before being passed over.

His Hall of Fame receiving partner Bruce had some thoughts about why Holt should join him in Canton, when the pair was on Sports Plus together earlier this year.

"My biggest stat for T-Holt is he's the only guy that's ever had 1,300 yards five years in a row. Not many people can say that, and I think he's the only one who can say that," Bruce said.

If Holt, Fletcher or Vermeil are inducted, they'd join quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Marshall Faulk, offensive lineman Orlando Pace and receiver Isaac Bruce as members of the "Greatest Show on Turf" Super Bowl champion Rams to make it to Canton.

First-time nominees this year include Devin Hester, Steve Smith, Nick Mangold, DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, Vince Wilfork and Antonio Cromartie.

The class of 2022 will be enshrined in Canton in August of next year.

