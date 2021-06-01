St. Louis Rams legend Torry Holt named 2021 finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is the second time 'Big Game' has been a finalist for Canton. Is 2021 the year he finally gets in?

ST. LOUIS — One of the biggest stars of the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams of the early 2000s is one step closer to football immorality.

On Tuesday, the Professional Football Hall of Fame released its list of finalists for induction to Canton this year. Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt was one of the 15 to make the cut.

This is Holt's second time making it this far in the process. He was also a finalist last year. It's his seventh season of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Holt had 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl over Tennessee in 2000. Holt had eight consecutive 1,000 receiving seasons. Only five players in league history have had more.

Congratulations to WR @BigGame81 on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/B9cwMpSFJu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holt's wide receiver teammate Isaac Bruce is still waiting to be formally inducted to the Hall of Fame as well, after the ceremonies were postponed in 2020.

Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Feneca, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, Reggie Wayne and Charles Woodson were the other finalists.

The Modern-Era finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was cut down to 25 semifinalists on Nov. 24.

Up to five players from this group will be elected to the Hall of Fame in 2021, when the selection committee meets on Jan. 19. A player needs to receive 80% of the vote from the committee to be inducted.