Former St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt once again finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Could Torry Holt finally get a call to the Hall of Fame in 2022?

ST. LOUIS — The "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams could be adding yet another player to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Former Rams receiver Torry Holt is once again a finalist for induction in Canton.

Holt was named one of 15 finalists for enshrinement on Thursday. It is his third time making it to the finalist round.

Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis and Bryant Young were also named finalists.

The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the class of 2022, and each must get a minimum of 80% of the vote to be elected.

Former Rams Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil is also up for induction as the coach finalist.

Holt had 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was a 7-time Pro Bowler, had eight consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000's.

If Vermeil and Holt are selected, they would join former Rams Super Bowl champions Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace and Isaac Bruce in Canton.

The full slate of modern-era candidates will be considered when the selection committee meets virtually on Jan. 18, 2022.