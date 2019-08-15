St. Louis has been abuzz over the news of an imminent announcement of an MLS team for our town.
It's not just soccer fans that are excited for a team, though.
Plenty of soccer legends are jumping on the hype train as well.
5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano talked with Al Trost, Pat McBride and Bill McDermott on Thursday after MLS4TheLou's indication of a "special announcement" next Tuesday.
You can watch all of their interviews below.
Watch: Mr. St. Louis soccer, Bill McDermott, talks imminent MLS announcement
Watch: St. Louis soccer legends Al Trost and Pat McBride talk MLS to STL
