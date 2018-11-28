ST. LOUIS – Soccer supporters jam-packed a meeting for plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

The soccer stadium plan was approved by the aldermanic committee on Wednesday, 8-0. It will next go to the full board on Friday.

The stadium would be west of Union Station along Market Street.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

In October, a St. Louis-based ownership group announced its mission to bring a Major League Soccer club to St. Louis. The new ownership is composed of multi-generational members of the Taylor and Kavanaugh families.

RELATED: '#MLS4THELOU,' new ownership group announces bid for MLS in St. Louis

MORE: City analysis: Fund would cover MLS stadium demolition

© 2018 KSDK