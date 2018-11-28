ST. LOUIS – Soccer supporters jam-packed a meeting for plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.
The soccer stadium plan was approved by the aldermanic committee on Wednesday, 8-0. It will next go to the full board on Friday.
The stadium would be west of Union Station along Market Street.
In October, a St. Louis-based ownership group announced its mission to bring a Major League Soccer club to St. Louis. The new ownership is composed of multi-generational members of the Taylor and Kavanaugh families.
