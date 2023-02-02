St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons

ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area.
Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
There has been a lot of anticipation and high demand for 2023 home match tickets to catch the brand-new soccer team and its first season, so fans have been encouraged to act fast.
St. Louis CITY SC has 17 home games and there are a limited number of single-match tickets for all of them. Season ticket holders had an opportunity to get their tickets first a few days earlier.
The team has continued to put the finishing touches on its brand-new arena, CITYPARK.
The 22,500-seat world-class stadium is part of a larger stadium district, which includes a practice facility and team headquarters all within the same 30-plus acre urban campus in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis CITY SC opens the regular season in Austin on Feb. 25. Their home opener is on March 4 when they take on Charlotte FC at CITYPARK.
It will take several people to run the stadium once it opens as it does with all the sports venues downtown.
A big job fair at Busch Stadium for the Cardinals will held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday.
Delaware North Sportservice, the club's concessionaire for more than 50 years, will host the hiring event for various part-time game-day job positions.
There are job postings for roles like bussers, bartenders and cooks.
Concession employees can earn up to $20-30 per hour after tips.
Applicants should head to the Gate 6 entrance on the east side of the stadium.