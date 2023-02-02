St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons

St. Louis CITY SC opens the regular season in Austin on Feb. 25. Their home opener is on March 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area.

Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

There has been a lot of anticipation and high demand for 2023 home match tickets to catch the brand-new soccer team and its first season, so fans have been encouraged to act fast.

St. Louis CITY SC has 17 home games and there are a limited number of single-match tickets for all of them. Season ticket holders had an opportunity to get their tickets first a few days earlier.

The team has continued to put the finishing touches on its brand-new arena, CITYPARK.

The 22,500-seat world-class stadium is part of a larger stadium district, which includes a practice facility and team headquarters all within the same 30-plus acre urban campus in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC opens the regular season in Austin on Feb. 25. Their home opener is on March 4 when they take on Charlotte FC at CITYPARK.

It will take several people to run the stadium once it opens as it does with all the sports venues downtown.

A big job fair at Busch Stadium for the Cardinals will held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday.

Delaware North Sportservice, the club's concessionaire for more than 50 years, will host the hiring event for various part-time game-day job positions.

There are job postings for roles like bussers, bartenders and cooks.

Concession employees can earn up to $20-30 per hour after tips.