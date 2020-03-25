ST. LOUIS — The postponement of the 2020 Olympic summer games in Tokyo is having an impact on St. Louis as well.

St. Louis, the St. Louis Sports Commission and the Enterprise Center were slated to host the 2020 Olympic Gymnastics trials on June 25-28.

The Sports Commission said in a statement it has had conversations with USA Gymnastics and the USOC and the commission is still hopeful St. Louis will be able to play host to the trials next year. The Sports Commission is working with USA Gymnastics to reschedule the event as soon as new dates for the Olympics are announced.

The Sports Commission also said it is not yet sure how ticket refunds or exchanges will be handled, but that it will alert buyers when details are determined.

"Like so much now, things are fluid and evolving quickly - and we appreciate your patience and understanding," The Sports Commission said in a statement.

