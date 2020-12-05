St. Louis Surge suspends season due to the coronavirus, teams up for campaign to help community

The campaign, ‘We Will Play Again’ will kick off at 7 p.m. on May 12 with a release of an exclusive T-shirt

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Surge has suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surge is a member of the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

Despite canceling the season, the team has partnered with the Women’s Creative, Lusso/2Lu and #314Together to launch a streetwear campaign.

“As developments continue to emerge regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of social distancing guidelines we, unfortunately, have to suspend our 2020 season,” said Khalia Collier, Owner and General Manager of the Surge. “However, we are excited to launch the campaign with incredible partners showcasing our commitment to our community.”

The campaign, ‘We Will Play Again,’ will kick off at 7 p.m. on May 12 with a release of an exclusive T-shirt.

Proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the St. Louis Surge Community Impact Fund, which is a component fund of the St. Louis Community Foundation. The fund will allow the Surge to provide sports equipment and athletic necessities to kids who do not have immediate or direct access to sports facilities this summer.

T-shirts will be sold for $24 and stickers for $5 will be available for purchase on Tuesday at Shop2Lu.com.

“At a time when the need is even greater, we are staying focused on the community and our youth,” said Collier. “There are hundreds of kids at home right now with little or no access to sports equipment and it’s important we keep athletic activities accessible for youth, so they remain healthy, active and motivated.”

The GWBA 2020 season was scheduled to begin the first week in May with the first home game slated for June 6.

