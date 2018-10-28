WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Connor McCool is just a senior at Lafayette High School but is already on the radar as one of America's most promising young gymnasts.

McCool trains with Danny Spradling and other coaches at St. Louis Gym Centre in Webster Groves. He's spent the past year honing his skills as an amateur national champion.

Watch the video above to see the University of Illinois commit complete one of the toughest moves in the sport, a move only roughly a dozen men in the entire world can complete.

