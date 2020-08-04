ST. LOUIS — The American Collegiate Hockey Association announced it has selected St. Louis as the site for the 2022 ACHA National Championships.

The 10-day event will be hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the 2019 Stanley Cup champs, the St. Louis Blues.

More than 1,500 players from 72 teams across all five ACHA divisions will compete in more than 100 games, according to a press release.

The 2022 ACHA National Championships will be played from March 10 through March 20, 2022 at the Centene Community Ice Arena in Maryland Heights.

The ACHA will also utilize the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield for overflow games and practices, according to the release.

“St. Louis is such a great location for the ACHA and its member schools across all divisions,” said Craig Barnett, ACHA executive director. “About half of all ACHA member teams, in both the men’s and women’s divisions, are within an eight to ten-hour drive to St. Louis. With the support of the St. Louis Sports Commission and the Blues, we’re looking forward to a great event to showcase the very best of ACHA hockey and to crown five division champions at the Centene Community Ice Center in 2022!”

For more information about the ACHA, email Barnett at cbarnett@achahockey.org.

More Local News