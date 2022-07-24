'KA-KAW!': St. Louisans excited for XFL's return

The dates at The Dome are set for the league's return in Spring 2023, even if the St. Louis team's name is unknown.

ST. LOUIS — 12-year NFL veteran Anthony Becht debuted as St. Louis' new XFL coach during the league's town hall announcement Sunday night.

"St. Louis STL! Let's freaking go! St. Louis! I love it!" Becht said.

A couple of St. Louis football fans eating at Lester's in Ladue agree.

"I used to work for the Rams and I was very disappointed when they left," Carl Middleman said.

"Without a pro football team already in the Dome, having something else to fill that gap is welcome," Nicholle Hansel-Middleman said.

"I'm glad that Dwyane The Rock Johnson is in charge, because everything he does, chef's kiss. I love The Rock and I think he's going to make it better," Carl Middleman said.

Morning host of 101 ESPN Randy Karaker is curious about how the XFL's new leadership with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital Partners will play out.

"There was a huge buzz in town when it started, and it's a real shame that we lost it when we did because of COVID, because their next game they were going to draw 40,000 people, and I don't know if they're going to be able to do that again," Karaker said.

He believes the fallout of the Rams along with the BattleHawks' players' involvement with St. Louis contributed to much of the XFL's success.

"They were getting players to high school games and out to community events and my understanding is that now, the teams are going to practice in Dallas and then just fly in for games on weekends," Karaker said.

He's still optimistic that the games will be well attended. Now, whether we'll be cheering for the BattleHawks or a different team name, remains in question.

"Because of the previous success that the XFL had and Dwayne The Rock Johnson does own the name, I would be stunned if it wasn't the BattleHawks again," Karaker said.

"Ka-KAW! I'm just going to keep saying it, Ka-KAW!" Middleman said.

Before the league folded in 2020, St. Louis had the highest attendance totals in the XFL.