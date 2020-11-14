St. Mary's forced to forfeit district championship game after 14 players test positive for COVID-19

The school said in a release that 14 players had tested positive for COVID-19 after the team's latest test

ST. LOUIS — St. Mary's has become the latest high school football team in the St. Louis area to see their season end off the field due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the Dragons' playoff game against Kennett was canceled because of multiple positive tests within the St. Mary's program.

The school said in a release that 14 players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest bi-weekly test on Thursday.

The 14 players who tested positive will remain in quarantine and those who were in close contact with the players are being notified to quarantine for 14 days as well.

The Dragons made the decision to cancel their season and forfeited their Class 3 District 1 championship game to Kennett which was supposed to take place on Friday night.

"As always, we are committed to providing an outstanding education to our students while keeping them healthy and safe. St. Mary’s High School continues to follow the guidelines and directives of the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the CDC in all classes and activities, including sports," the school said in a statement. "We also continue to be in contact with the Archdiocese of St. Louis regarding its protocols for health and safety. Over the weekend, all school facilities will receive a deep clean."