One of the biggest cheers at Faurot Field in Columbia on Saturday had nothing to do with the football game being played between the Missouri Tigers and West Virginia Mountaineers.

That's because the Stanley Cup champs were in the building.

The Memorial Stadium speakers began blaring "Gloria", and then all of a sudden, Blues players Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais and Vince Dunn emerged to thunderous applause.

The Blues appeared to enjoy their time on the sidelines, getting extra hyped after a Mizzou sack on the West Virginia quarterback.

The team might start training camp next week, but it's safe to say the Stanley Cup celebration isn't fading away any time soon.

RELATED: Eckert’s new corn maze honors 2019 Stanley Cup champs

RELATED: Marching Mizzou teases Blues Stanley Cup themed halftime show

RELATED: 101-year-old Blues fan gets to live out a dream with the Stanley Cup

RELATED: Time-lapse video: Blues prep the ice for 2019-20 season

RELATED: St. Louis is proving it's one of the best hockey towns in North America