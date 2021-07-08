'Thank you for a dream come true': Lutheran North alum Steve Atwater enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

From Lutheran North High School to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Steve Atwater has made it to the football's mountaintop

CANTON, Ohio — A former St. Louis high school star can now say he's among the greatest to ever play the game of football.

Lutheran North High School alum Steve Atwater took his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton, and made sure to give a lot of love to his alma mater.

"To my Lutheran North High School coaches... Mike Russell, Carl Hoshen and Kirk Mueller... and also all of my teammates, thank you for being here," Atwater said in his speech.

The former Broncos safety and 1984 graduate of Lutheran North also took some time to thank his father, whom he said was instrumental in his ability to attend Lutheran North.

"Dad I always knew how much you loved me unconditionally, and I know how much you sacrificed to send me to Lutheran North High School, and that laid the foundation for everything that followed," Atwater said. "Thank you for believing in me and for always being there for me."

Atwater and the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class had to wait for their eventual enshrinement in Canton, but this weekend made it all worth it.

"Thank you for a dream come true. I'm humbled and honored to wear this gold jacket," Atwater said.

Atwater is a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos, amassing 24 interceptions and 1,188 combined tackles in his 11-year career.

