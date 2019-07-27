St. Louis Blues fans are invited to join Blues players, alumni and broadcasters on Sunday, July 28 at Stifel Theatre for the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions Movie Premiere.

Doors open at 4 p.m. to the public and a roundtable discussion featuring Blues broadcasters and players will begin at 5 p.m., immediately followed by the feature presentation.

Tickets for the event will be sold in pairs and start at $75.

Every pair of tickets will include a choice of one DVD or Blu-ray copy of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions movie.

Fans unable to attend the event can purchase the DVD or Blu-ray beginning Tuesday, July 30.

To order tickets or more information on the movie premiere event, visit their website.



