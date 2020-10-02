DALLAS — Ka-Kaw!

The St. Louis BattleHawks won its first game on Sunday.

BattleHawks made a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Dallas Renegades 15-9.

The BattleHawks were down by three until Alonzo Russel caught the ball in the end zone.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu went 20/27 for 183 yards and a score with a 108.4 rating, he added 77 yards on the ground.

The BattleHawks' next game is on Feb. 16 against the Houston Roughnecks in Houston.

