ORCHARD FARMS, Mo. — The official name of the game is 'murder ball.' Some call it wheelchair rugby. However, you describe it, the St. Louis Spartans' host tournament this weekend will be organized chaos, exactly how Jason DeSalvo would have wanted it.

“We just wanted to honor him and keep his memory alive by calling our tournament the 'Crazy 8s Tournament," said Meghan Morgan, the Spartans' team manager who also works with the Disabled Athlete Sports Association (DASA).

DeSalvo, who wore number 8, was on St. Louis' only wheelchair rugby team (then called the Rams) when he passed away unexpectedly in 2006. Now, each year, they remember him when hosting their 'Crazy 8s Tournament.'

“I think his family really appreciates it too because they come out and they come to the tournament and it’s just another remembrance of who he was and that he was a part of our team," said Kerri Morgan, a Paralympic gold medalist who helps lead the Spartans on the court.

While Kerri is proud to help host a tournament named after a late teammate, she's just as proud to be part of a community that continues to empower disabled athletes in 2018.

“It’s fun just to see people with disabilities being really active, enjoying what they’re doing and being competitive at top levels," said Kerri.

“Yeah, we’re helping people get active and competitive but we’re really changing people’s lives that wouldn’t have changed otherwise.”

The weekend tournament kicks off at Orchard Farms High School in St. Charles on Saturday. You can read more information about the event on DASA's website here.

