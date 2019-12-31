ST. LOUIS — 2019 was a big year for St. Louis sports.

Cardinals are in the playoffs, here's what has to happen for them to win the Central

The Cardinals clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a four-game sweep of the Cubs in Chicago back in September. 5 On Your Side's Corey Miller broke it all down for us, take a look back in this article.

The internet is having a heyday at Brad Marchand's expense

We had some fun during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final... Corey Miller shares the moment the NBC broadcast caught Boston's most hateable player crying at the end of Game 7.

Ian, the Cubs jersey and Wrigley: Proof there's always more to the story

In September, this story had the internet going crazy. Dan Buffa got the real story behind a Cardinals fan putting on a Cubs jersey on TV.

Blues Stanley Cup parade set for Saturday

The details of the Stanley Cup parade made for a huge story this year. The parade down Market Street drew thousands of people to downtown St. Louis.

Former Cardinal Chris Duncan dies at 38

We also received sad news this year, former Cardinal Chris Duncan died from brain cancer in September.

Duncan, the son of longtime pitching coach Dave Duncan and brother of former major leaguer Shelley Duncan, won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006.

The moment Pat Maroon put a baby in the Cup during the Blues parade

As Jasmine Johnson and her family celebrated the Blues Stanley Cup parade back in June just like hundreds of thousands of other people, they experienced a moment they'll remember forever.

Johnson's son, Corwin, was put in the Cup by St. Louis native Pat Maroon.

It's time for one last ride together for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in 2020

2020 looks like it could very well be the final ride for the two Cardinal greats. It's only right for them to have one last hurrah together.

Go ahead and keep booing Joe Thornton

Thornton played for the Blues' opponents in the Western Conference Final this year. One hit back in 2010 made him enemy No. 1 in St. Louis for the rest of his career. Thornton's hit on David Perron 9 years ago started the Blues forward's troubles with concussions.





Vegas, baby! The Stanley Cup and Blues have landed in Sin City

The Stanley Cup landed in Vegas in June after the Blues' big win. One Blues fan saw the team walking through a hotel. He got several hugs from players and got Jordan Binnington to stop and take a photo with him while he was wearing a shirt with Binnington’s face on it.

Here's how some of the Blues spent their Thursday afternoon

When Blues players returned to St. Louis after their big win, 5 On Your Side caught up with some of them and how they were spending the big day!