ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis BattleHawks are sitting perched atop the XFL East standings after taking care of the Seattle Dragons 23-16 at home on Sunday.

BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu put on a show at The Dome. Ta'amu was 20 for 27 with 264 yards and a touchdown in the air. He also ran for 60 yards on his own.

Ta'amu shared the wealth to all of his weapons on Sunday, and seemed to give a touch to almost every receiver and running back who touched the field.

De'Mornay Pierson-El had the receiving score and Keith Ford rushed for the other St. Louis touchdown. Kicker Taylor Russolino was a perfect 3 for 3 on field goals.

Watch: Johnathan Hayes talks after BattleHawks go to 3-1

It was the defense that sealed the game, though. Safety Will Hill came up with a huge interception on Seattle quarterback B.J. Daniels with less than four minutes left in the game and the Dragons driving. Hill was also playing with a lot on his mind, as his father had been in emergency surgery ahead of the game. His dad pulled through, and Hill said he was able to watch his big reception at home.

Watch: BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu talks after huge day against Seattle

The BattleHawks are now an impressive 3-1 to start the season, and on top of the XFL East. They'll travel to Washington D.C. next week to take on the Defenders, who have also had a hot start to the season.

