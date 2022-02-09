Week 3: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Eureka and Kirkwood

Tackle Hunger has gotten off to a tremendous start in 2022, with the first two weeks collecting 7,868 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

EUREKA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has already made a huge impact in the community after just two weeks. And Week 3 promises to be another great match up, with Kirkwood traveling to Eureka.

Eureka is an impressive 2-0 on the season, with a 35-0 shut out win over Hazelwood West last week. Kirkwood is 1-1 on the year after a 1-point loss to Vashon in Week 1 and a dominating win over Pattonville in Week 2.

Kirkwood and Eureka will face off on the field in Week 3, but also off the field collecting non-perishable food items for Operation Food Search as part of our Tackle Hunger initiative.

Tackle Hunger has gotten off to a tremendous start in 2022, with the first two weeks collecting 7,868 pounds of food.

Francis Howell collected 594 pounds to Fort Zumwalt North's 318 in Week 1, and Breese Central collected 4,203 pounds to Mater Dei's 2,753.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.