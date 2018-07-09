NEW YORK, N.Y. — Best-of-five sets or best-of-three sets? That is the question.

At least it’s the question stirring great debate regarding men’s tennis at the Grand Slams, most notably in social media circles where insiders as well as fans are weighing in with their opinion.

Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori - who will play in Friday's US Open semifinals - all have won matches that extended past best-of-three to reach this point. Nadal and Nishikori each had to survive a five-set match, with Nadal beating Dominic Thiem in a nearly five-hour marathon that many are calling not just the best match of the tournament so far, but among the greatest of all-time.

One thing is a given: Most of the men headliners in tennis, guys with names like Nadal and Roger Federer (who was eliminated in a four-setter this week), prefer to keep the status quo. It’s their belief that playing best-of-five set matches at the majors rewards the better, fitter player.

The five-set naysayers, however, worry about the toll such long matches take on players' health, and the demands it puts on spectators to stay engaged, especially when the match is a late-night affair with many fans having work or school the next day.

That said, it’s not normal to see stadiums empty out if a barn-burner of a match is taking place, no matter what the hour. Case in point: Nadal’s five-set quarterfinal nail-biter against Thiem that ended after 4 hours, 49 minutes with a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) decision in favor of the Spaniard after 2 a.m. ET.

Nadal might have been drained, but he also was hyper with the excitement of winning such a memorable match.

“What is important about this match is the level of tennis, the dramatic match,” Nadal said. “When things happen like this, the atmosphere and the crowd become more special. People get involved. Have been a great match, great atmosphere.”

Darren Cahill, a former player, current coach of world No. 1 Simona Halep, and an ESPN analyst, believes the longer matches provide uniqueness to the Grand Slam stage.

“Best-of-five epitomizes everything the game is about and separates the Grand Slams from what the men play on the regular tour,” Cahill told USA TODAY Sports. “You just have to watch the (Nadal-Thiem) match (Tuesday)night and you’ll remember those matches for a lifetime.

“I’m a big supporter of best-of-five and I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” he added. “When you look at some of the greatest matches throughout the course of history nearly all of them are best-of-five.”

Andy Murray now has experienced best-of-five matches from two perspectives: as a player and as a debut color commentator for BBC TV during the five-set quarterfinal thriller that Nadal won over del Potro at Wimbledon in July.

Murray told the New York Times at the Washington tournament this summer he now has differing opinions on the subject, admitting the match he worked went so long he missed out on dinner plans that evening.

"As a player, I really like best-of-five," Murray told the newspaper. "It's been good to me. I feel like it rewards the training and everything you put into that.

"But then, when I sat and watched the match -- that Nadal-del Potro match in the commentary booth -- it was an amazing match, it was a brilliant match, but it was really, really long to sit there as a spectator for the first time.”

Cahill’s ESPN colleague, former player Brad Gilbert, has a widespread presence on Twitter. He’s also a vocal supporter of sticking with tradition. Gilbert was on the social media site mixing it up with a few people about best-of-five matches after Nadal defeated Thiem.

Gilbert tweeted: “Absolute greatest of best of 5 was on display tonight no one was worried about length of time that was watching this epic match unfold.”

Dick Vitale, a fellow ESPN analyst, was among many to respond, sparking a bigger debate.

“I disagree with u as everyone benefits from 2 out of 3 / many more upsets / players not worn out & run down / more fans enjoy action / use 5 sets for title,” Vitale tweeted.

While Gilbert is adamant the Grand Slams need to continue to embrace five-set matches for the men, he would like to see the other three majors follow the US Open’s policy of playing a fifth-set tiebreaker instead of prolonging the match to a two-game lead conclusion.

“I haven’t changed my views and I won’t change my views, and the only thing I’m totally for is the tiebreaker in the fifth,” Gilbert told USA TODAY Sports. “I love the greatness of five sets. I love the chance you have to come back from two sets to none, to problem solve, and it’s not over until the umpire says, 'Game, set and match'. And I do understand that sometimes change is good.”

Pam Shriver, a Tennis Hall of Famer who also works for ESPN, thinks the idea of switching to best-of-three sets at the majors deserves to at least be given consideration.

“It’s worth a debate on is the best three-out-of-five the future of men’s tennis at the majors,” Shriver told USA TODAY Sports. “What is the cost? What’s the cost of Andy Murray’s hip? What’s the cost of Novak Djokovic’s elbow? What’s the cost of Rafa Nadal’s knees?

"It’s not just so simple that the tradition of the sport says keep it three-out-of-five … It’s more like this big broad picture from 35,000 feet and not about one or two incredible matches over five years.”

One fact is important to understand for anyone with an opinion on whether the Grand Slams should or shouldn’t adjust to shorter matches for the men. While there’s plenty of conversation taking place, at least for now, there’s no official contemplation about tinkering with tradition.

And to date there never has been.

