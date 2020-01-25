ST. LOUIS — All right, St. Louis, it's almost time!

On Saturday night all the excitement of All-Star week will come to a head on the ice at Enterprise Center. And there's one particular moment Blues fans have been waiting for.

Will we get to see all four Blues representatives on the ice together in the All-Star Game?

With Blues head coach Craig Berube behind the bench, the chances are pretty good, and most of the players are confident they'll find a way out on the ice together.

"I think he has to. I think the city would fry him if he didn't," Ryan O'Reilly said. "I think everyone can expect it. If it doesn't happen I might yell at Chief myself."

Watch: Jordan Binnington talks after winning the 'Save Streak' competition

"He might not do it just to mess with us," Alex Pietrangelo joked.

Berube knows the pressure is on him to make the "All-Blues" line happen.

"They could be awfully upset with me," Berube said."I think it's a given, right? It's great. I think it's awesome we have four representatives on the team. They're all well-deserved. Looking forward to it."

When all four Blues eventually do get out there for the Central Division, all the players know it will be a special moment for everyone at Enterprise Center.

"Well for me that's the best part," Pietrangelo said. "Coming here obviously being at hometown and having four guys, it's pretty special with Chief behind the bench. If we all get on the ice at the same time I expect a good response from the crowd, I'll say that."

Watch: Ryan O'Reilly talks about playing in the All-Star Game in St. Louis

