The St. Louis Blues have done something this season that has eluded them for 49 years; capture the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl and punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Whether you have been enamored by the team since September 18 or started paying closer attention more recently during the playoffs, this is an exciting time for an entire city.

This hockey season has truly been a special one. At the beginning of January the Blues sat last in the entire league. Now, they have a chance to capture the first Stanley Cup in the history of the franchise.

Let take a look at some of the guys who got them here:

Vladimir Tarasenko

How can I do justice to the raw talent the Blues’ star possesses?

His ability to score from anywhere on the ice makes him a lethal weapon at even strength. His play making ability combined with and eagle-eye for scoring makes him an ideal point man on the power-play.

Tarasenko had a slow start to the season, and on January third, he wasn’t on pace to even score 30 goals.

Now, with the rest of the team performing with him, he leads the charge towards St. Louis history.

Ryan O’Reilly

When the Blues announced on July first that they had acquired O’Reilly, I was overjoyed.

The fact that we had brought in O’Reilly, a top line two-way center with premier play making ability, for a package of Tage Thompson, two picks, and two salary dumps (sorry Sobotka and Berglund) looked like a steal at the time and only continues to look better.

O’Reilly was incredibly consistent this season, always giving his all to succeed. The Blues have repaid this effort by giving O’Reilly the deepest playoff run in his career.

Brayden Schenn

Another brilliant acquisition on the record of Doug Armstrong, Brayden Schenn proved that last year’s breakout season was no fluke.

When the Flyers selected Morgan Frost, all my friends in Philly started bragging that “Schenn is never going to be that good for you guys.”

Every goal he scores is suitable bragging rights. Schenn plays with tenacity, has a keen eye for play making, and tends to make those he plays with better. All these qualities suit the criteria needed for a deep playoff run.

David Perron

Now in his third tenure with the St. Louis Blues after signing in the offseason, Perron has once again shown why he is worth keeping.

He continues to be a reliable scoring option, with 6 goals and 13 points in the 19 playoff games the Blues have played

Perron plays with intelligence and grit, and has good vision to make the plays when he needs to.

Robert Thomas

One of two standout Blues rookies (we will get to the other one), Thomas has shown how well he can perform in a playoff atmosphere.

He never seems to lose his cool and uses his lightning like skating ability to create scoring chances. He has had his mistakes, but he has been very clutch this season, notably in the second overtime in game 7 against the Stars, where his shot off the post rebounded to the man who would score the series clinching goal.

Patrick Maroon

Patrick Maroon has been the hero this team and this city needed.

To the team, he has grinded down in the corners to create goals for his teammates, as well as stationing himself directly in front of goalies to eliminate any visibility.

Maroon might not be the fastest skater, but he gives the team physicality and a large presence. But more than just benefiting the team, Maroon gives the whole city a face.

The St. Louis native turned down contracts paying him much more than what the Blues offered just so that he could be closer to his son and play for his hometown Blues. The game 7 hero truly is something special.

Oskar Sundqvist

Sundqvist was acquired in the trade that sent Ryan Reaves to the Penguins for a first round pick.

He could very easily have been an afterthought compared to the player who was selected (Klim Kostin), but Sunny has more than earned any and all recognition he receives.

A catalyst for the “fourth” line, Sundqvist not only has a genuine point getting ability, but also uses his size and strength to bully opposing players off of the puck.

Jaden Schwartz

Schwartz has had a storybook of a season.

On November 9, he scored a goal past Aaron Dell in a 4-0 win over the Sharks. This would be his last score on a goaltender until February 12, when he nabbed a goal in a 8-3 blowout of the New Jersey Devils.

Schwartz only scored 11 goals in the entire regular season. In 19 playoff games, he has already surpassed this total. With Schwartz performing at the high level that Blues fans always hope he will, the team is undeniably stronger.

Alex Pietrangelo

The captain of this team, Pietrangelo has been as reliable as ever, logging 13 points over 19 playoff games, which is also the most ever recorded by a St. Louis defenseman in the team’s history.

More than just scoring, Pietrangelo brings physicality and leadership. In the first round series against Winnipeg, Pietrangelo laid the body on a very physical Jets team. Regular season Pietrangelo had a few dips in the quality of his play, but he has proved his worth as captain on this Stanley Cup bound Blues team.

Colton Parayko

The massive, 6’6” Colton Parayko has many tools in his arsenal, mainly an absolute cannon of a slap shot and use of his very long stick to knock pucks away from oncoming attackers.

A force to be reckoned with on the back check, Parayko utilizes his immense size to protect his goaltender and other teammates, blocking incoming shots and fighting for pucks down in the corners.

Pairing with Jay Bouwmeester has proved to be incredibly effective, as the two top tier defensemen have been a shutdown tandem.

Jay Bouwmeester

Bouwmeester has had ups and downs to his season, just as every player has.

Early on in the season he never seemed to be playing to the fullest of his ability. He was a slow skater, a liability on defense at times, and wasn’t fulfilling the role he needed to.

Recently, however, Bouwmeester has restored the faith many lost early in the season. For a large stretch of the back half of the season, the defensive tandem of Bouwmeester and Parayko was the best on the entire team. The two have continued to play at a high level in the playoffs.

Jordan Binnington

Throughout every season where Blues fans may have thought “This is the year,” one thing was lacking; a solid goaltender to get us to the Cup.

On January 8, Jordan Binnington made his first NHL start and shut out the Philadelphia Flyers. This was the beginning of a truly iconic character.

From the “Do I look nervous?” comment to never being rattled despite a very hostile Winnipeg crowd, Binnington has displayed the poise of a veteran backstopper.

Binnington has already set records for the Blues, bringing the most playoff wins in Blues history and tying Frederik Andersen for the least number of games started to win thirty NHL games (both started 39 games).

Jordan Binnington has never lost himself and maintains a head so cool, the ice he skates on gets colder from his presence. Regardless of the outcome of the Stanley Cup, St. Louis will always remember how well Binnington has done in his rookie year.

On the night the Blues won Game 5 against the Sharks, I commented to my father that this was the “perfect cocktail of a team to win the Stanley Cup.”

Not only that, but this Blues season is perfectly in line with another St. Louis miracle: the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals. The Cardinals went from 10 and a half games back with little more than a month to go.

The Blues were dead last in the entire NHL on January 3rd. Both teams defied the odds and reached the ultimate challenge. The Cardinals were able to clutch the brass ring. Will the Blues joyously hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup? Only time will tell.

RELATED: Throwback Thursday | The last time the Blues were in the Stanley Cup Final

RELATED: Is your name Stanley or Gloria? You can score free tickets to Science Center OMNIMAX Theater

RELATED: What a Stanley Cup berth means for the St. Louis Blues' bottom line

RELATED: Here's the story of the Blues' victory song, 'Gloria'