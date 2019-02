ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Sammy Blais was sent back down to the AHL's San Antonio Rampage on Thursday.

The trip back down to Texas is one Blais is familiar with. He's been either called up or sent down 11 different times this season for the Blues.

Here's a visual representation of just how often Blais has been on the move.

In his 27 games with the Blues this year, the 22-year-old Blais has three points (two goals, one assist).