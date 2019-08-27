5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast leans on decades of St. Louis sports knowledge to dissect, analyze, debate, storytell and add historical context to the sports topics captivating the fans of the St. Louis metro area.

St. Louis has been waiting a long time, and now it's official. The MLS will expand to St. Louis for the league's 28th team.

Corey Miller, sports producer Andy Mohler and sports director Frank Cusumano dedicate this episode of the Sports Plus Podcast to looking back on how we finally got to this point, where do we go now and what some answers to the biggest questions might be going forward.

We also debate team names, and the incorporation of "FC". Download and subscribe for the latest episodes.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

It’s hosted and produced by digital producer and digital sports reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks and others.

