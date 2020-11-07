x
5 On Your Side Countdown: The 10 most intimidating athletes in St. Louis sports history

Lots of intimidating players have called St. Louis home, but these 10 are the ones who struck the most fear into the hearts of opponents

ST. LOUIS — We've been doing some serious all-time ranking at 5 On Your Side while the COVID-19 pandemic has most of the sports world on pause.

Sports director Frank Cusumano is rolling out his list of the 10 most intimidating sports figures in St. Louis history this week.

Our town isn't short on guys who could make you scared. You wouldn't want to cross any of these athletes.

10: Blues enforcers Kelly Chase, Cam Janssen and Ryan Reaves

First up, a trio of Blues enforcers together at 10.

Kelly Chase was a middleweight who fought, and won, against heavyweights.

Cam Janssen, the pride of Eureka fought for his town and never backed down from a challenge.

And Ryan Reaves, at 6 feet 2 inches and 225 pounds, could scare you with a look. You didn't take any cheap shots with Reaves on the ice.

Jan 17, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil (25) fight during the first period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

9: The Greatest Show on Turf

Not just one person, but a collection of some of the greatest offensive talent in football history.

Mike Martz would tell his team every week they were going to put a 50 spot on the opponent.

The offense has four hall of famers, with Torry Holt likely to make it five.

You couldn't stop them, you could only hope to contain them. And nobody did.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt (88) holds up the football as he scores a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta, Sunday Jan. 30, 2000. St. Louis Rams wide receiver Issac Bruce (80) celebrates. The Rams won 23-16 on Bruce's touchdown in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

8: Albert Pujols

It wasn't a full-on scowl, but Albert always had that look in his eye when he stepped to the plate.

For 11 years in St. Louis, Pujols terrorized opposing pitchers and became one of the most feared hitters in the history of baseball.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman Albert Pujols (5) bats in a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, July 30, 2011 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

7: Chris Carpenter

I wouldn't want to run into an angry Chris Carpenter in a dark alley.

He intimidated opposing players, and sometimes even guys on his own team. (Ask Brendan Ryan)

The bigger the game, the better he was. Carpenter's complete game gem against Roy Halladay and the Phillies in the 2011 NLDS is one of the greatest games in Cardinals history.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter throws during the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League championship series against the San Francisco Giants Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

6: Tony Twist

Perhaps the baddest man to ever wear the Bluenote.

Tony Twist was a heavyweight champion on skates.

He had the look, body and passion to annihilate the competition.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE-- St. Louis Blues enforcer Tony Twist, shown in this 1998 file photo, who recently led a motorcycle ride to raise money for charity, was hospitalized in intensive care Tuesday Aug. 10, 1999 following a motorcycle accident. (AP Photo/file)

5: Maurice Lucas

He's one of the most legendary enforcers in basketball history, and we get to claim him. Lucas began his career with the Spirits of St. Louis in the ABA.

He became an all-star and NBA champion in Portland, but he'll always be known as one of the toughest guys to ever play in the league.

Credit: AP
Marvin Barnes (24) Spirits of St. Louis, has the rebound in first period against the New York Nets in Uniondale, New York on Jan. 3, 1975. From left: Gus Garard, St. Louis; Barnes; Julius Erving, New York Nets; Billy Paultz, New York Nets; and Maurice Lucas of St. Louis. (AP Photo)

4: Conrad Dobler

Talk about someone you didn't want to mess with.

Dobler is famously one of the dirtiest players in the history of professional football. 

He leg whipped and bit his way to three Pro Bowls as a member of the most dominant offensive line St. Louis had ever seen.

Credit: AP
Conrad Dobler,left, of the St. Louis Cardinals, tries to block a charging George Martin of the New York Giants during the fourth period of the game at Giants Stadium, Dec. 5, 1977. Martin was trying to sack Jim Hart, the Cards' quarterback, and while Dobler stopped Martin, he received a 15-yard penalty for "illegal use of the hands." (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

3: Bob Gassoff

A motorcycle accident tragically took his life at just 24, but Gassoff's impact on the Blues was secure.

He was just 5 feet, 10 inches and 190 pounds, but he fought with a fury rarely seen.

The hair was wild, the punches were heavy and the pride of the Bluenote was strong.

Credit: St. Louis Blues

2: Sonny Liston

The former heavyweight champion of the world wasn't born in St. Louis, but he did grow up here.

Liston famously said the only thing his old man ever game him, was a beating.

He won 50 of 53 fights, including 29 knockouts in his career.

His childhood also landed Liston in the Missouri State Penitentiary for five years. When he got out, everyone felt his pain.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Challenger Sonny Liston stands over heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, who is lying on his back on the canvas, in the first round of the title fight in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 25, 1962. This is the last of seven photographs in a sequence showing the knockout. Liston officially won by KO in 2:06 in the first round. (AP Photo)

1: Bob Gibson

Who else?

Bob Gibson is the most intimidating player in St. Louis history.

You'll never find a photo of Gibson fraternizing with the other team before a game. It doesn't exist. They were the enemy.

If you didn't stay in line, you'd find yourself on the dirt. The plate belonged to Gibson.

His catcher, Tim McCarver was even scared to go out to the mound sometimes.

Breath-taking ability and that legendary scowl put the greatest pitcher in Cardinals history into Cooperstown.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson throws to Detroit Tigers' Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the opening game of the World Series in St. Louis. Gibson struck Cash out for the 16th strikeout of the game and set a new World Series record. Looking on are catcher Tim McCarver, home plate umpire Tom Gorman and first base umpire Jim Honochick. On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, Clayton Kershaw became the first pitcher since Gibson in 1968 to win the National League MVP award. (AP Photo/ File)

