Ballwin, MO — Olympia Ninja City in Ballwin has been around a little more than a year. It was simply a gymnastics facility at first but started ‘ninja’ classes a few years ago after the popularity of NBC's show American Ninja Warrior. Now, the ninja sessions continue to become more popular, proving that 'Ninja' isn't just a trend but becoming a competitive sport.

Featuring Olympia Ninja City's Samantha Newman and Colin Brown, watch the video above to see why its 'ninja' class is so popular for local St. Louis families.

