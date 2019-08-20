ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano has learned the PGA is returning to St. Louis.

A source has confirmed the PGA Champions Tour, formerly called the Senior Tour, has agreed to a four year deal for tournaments in St. Louis starting in fall of 2020.

The Champions Tour boasts a roster of golf legends such as Fred Couples, John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Tom Watson and Hale Irwin.

St. Louis recently played host to the well-received 2019 PGA Championship.

