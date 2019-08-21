The new team news this week in St. Louis just keeps on rolling.

On Wednesday, the new football league, the XFL, announced all the team names and colors.

The St. Louis team will be called BattleHawks.

XFL President Oliver Luck announced the team name on Wednesday.

The introduction video described the new team as, "Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight. They await their orders. Then attack as one. Diving, dodging, swooping, striking. Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. The St. Louis BattleHawks."

There will be a fan appreciation party at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in The Grove at 3 p.m. Team executives and football operations personnel will be at the party, according to a press release.

St. Louis was awarded an XFL team back in 2018, along with Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

The rest of the team names are as follows: Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and D.C. Defenders.

The St. Louis team will play at The Dome at America's Center, the former home of the St. Louis Rams.

The XFL played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer Vince McMahon. The professional football league promising to bring the 'fun' back to football is set to make a comeback in February of 2020.

