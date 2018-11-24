KIRKWOOD, Mo. — For 111 years, the Kirkwood and Webster Groves high school football teams have been playing each other on Thanksgiving Day. And for 66 of those years, the winner gets the Frisco Bell.

The Frisco Bell was originally donated by the Frisco Railroad from a train that went through Kirkwood and Webster. And now the bell is a tradition that has more than a special ring to it, it strikes a chord that echoes throughout both towns, win or lose.

